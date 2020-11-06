CoAS MM Naravane Paid A Courtesy Call To PM Oli

CoAS MM Naravane Paid A Courtesy Call To PM Oli

Nov. 6, 2020, 6:58 p.m.

Chief of the Indian Army, Manoj Mukund Naravane, has paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at Baluwatar this afternoon reports RSS.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Oli said that Nepal and India have cordial friendly relations and expressed his confidence that some problematic bilateral issues could be resolved through talks.

According to PM’s private secretariat, PM Oli mentioned that it was a historical practice of the Armies of the two countries conferring the rank of Honorary General on each other’s the Chief of the Army Staffs after their appointment.

General Naravane arrived here on Wednesday on a three-day visit at the formal invitation of CoAS Purna Chandra Thapa.

Agencies

Bangladesh Signed Agreement With India’s SII To Purchase 30 Million Doses Of COViD-19 Vaccine
Nov 06, 2020
President Trump Alleges 'Shenanigans' As Biden Urges Calm
Nov 06, 2020
Biden Just One State Away From Projected Victory
Nov 05, 2020
Manchester United Implosion In Istanbul Unlikely To Ease Growing Pressure On Solskjaer
Nov 05, 2020
US Formally Withdraws From Paris Agreement
Nov 05, 2020

More on News

Japan Provided Assistance For The Construction Of A Hospital For Blind Women By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 27 minutes ago
Japan Provided Medical Equipment For Treating Diabetic Retinopathy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 58 minutes ago
AWWA President Naravane Paid A Courtesy Call On NAWA President Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff Of The Indian Army, Arrives In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
Indian Ambassador To Nepal Kwatra Pays A Courtesy Call On Foreign Secretary Poudyal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
India Builds Bhimsen Adarsha Higher Secondary School In Nawalparasi District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Genral MM Naravane Returns After Completing a Successful Visit, Nepali And Indian Army Chiefs Discuss Issues On Mutual Security Concerns By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 1338 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2020
COVID-19 Update: 2,909 New Cases, 4,500 Recoveries, 18 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2020
Chinese District Court Ordered Chinese Construction Bank To Pay Over Rs.1.5 Billion To HBL And BoK By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2020
Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Announces Reopening Of Terrace Garden 4 Th Level, New Wing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 06, 2020
Bangladesh Signed Agreement With India’s SII To Purchase 30 Million Doses Of COViD-19 Vaccine By Agencies Nov 06, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 02, August 07, 2020 ( Shrawan 23, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75