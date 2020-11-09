COVID-19 Update: 2571 New Cases 1798 Recoveries, 18 Deaths

Nov. 9, 2020, 4:54 p.m.

With 2571 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 107024.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population .said that in 11177 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 2571 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that there are 36174 are active cases in the country. Of them 29836 are in home isolation and 6338 are in institutional isolation. He said that 1798 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 159744 the recovery rate is 81 percent.

As many as 18 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1108.

There are 411 are in ICU and 83 persons in ventilator across Nepal. There are 967 persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.

