Nine Dead, 34 Injured In Baitadi Bus Accident

Nine Dead, 34 Injured In Baitadi Bus Accident

Nov. 13, 2020, 8:05 a.m.

At least nine passengers died in a bus accident at Patan municipality-8, Khodpe of Baitadi along the Dasharathchand Highway.

The Mahendranagar bound bus (Na 5 Kha 5141) from Ganna of Darchula met with the accident at 10.30 pm on Thursday.

According to the District Police Office Chief DSP Narayan Prasad Adhikari, the bus fell down some 600 meters off the road turning. The deceased including seven men and two women have yet to be identified.

Critically injured seven passengers out of 34 injured were referred to Dhangadhi for treatment while remaining 27 are being treated in Dadeldhura Hospital, CDO Adhikari informed.

Eight bodies have been retrieved from the accident site while remaining one will be taken out this afternoon as it is stuck in difficult place, police said. Police and locals had rescued the injured from the site immediately after the accident.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal-UK Bilateral Consultation Mechanism Concluded
Nov 13, 2020
Today Is Kag Puja: First Day Of Yam Panchak
Nov 13, 2020
More Republicans Back Giving Biden Briefings
Nov 13, 2020
Weather Forecast For November 11: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions
Nov 13, 2020
Dhanvantari Trayodashi 2020: The Day Of Father And Teacher of Ayurveda And The Physician Of Gods
Nov 12, 2020

More on Road Accidents/Crime

Rape Cases Increases In Nepal, 77 Percent Of Victims Are Minor By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
Police Arrested 10 Gamblers With More Than Rs 2.9 Million Cash By Agencies 2 weeks ago
Nepal Police Warns Cyber Crimes By Agencies 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Five Killed In Bhadaure Bhir Road Accident In Okhaldhunga By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 5 days ago
Six Killed In A Jeep Jajarkot Accident In Jajarkot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Motor Accident In Chisapani: 3 Killed And 4 Injured By Agencies 1 month, 1 week ago

The Latest

Nepal-UK Bilateral Consultation Mechanism Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 13, 2020
Two Peas In A POD By Sambridh Ghimire Nov 13, 2020
Today Is Kag Puja: First Day Of Yam Panchak By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 13, 2020
More Republicans Back Giving Biden Briefings By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 13, 2020
RAW CHIEF’S VISIT: An Open Secret By Keshab Poudel Nov 13, 2020
Weather Forecast For November 11: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 13, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75