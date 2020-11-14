COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1946 New Cases, 2503 Recovery And 13 Deaths

With 1946 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 208299.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 8753 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 1946 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 2503 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 170632 the recovery rate is 81.92 percent.

As many as 13 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1215. He said that there are 36452 are active cases in the country. Of them, 28732 are in home isolation and 7720 are in institutional isolation.

There are 376 are in ICU and 74 persons in a ventilator across Nepal. There are 1057persons who mostly returned from abroad are in quarantine.