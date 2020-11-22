Nepal’s LGBTIQ Community Demands Action Against Discrimination, Harassment And Violence

Nepal’s LGBTIQ Community Demands Action Against Discrimination, Harassment And Violence

Nov. 22, 2020, 7:59 a.m.

The Blue Diamond Society organised a silent protest at Basantapur Durbar Square on Friday to mark the Transgender Day of Remembrance. They also demanded action against the ones harassing Nikisha Shrestha reports The Rising Nepal.

On November 17, social media was awash with the people outraged by a video which had gone viral. The video in question showed Nikisha Shrestha, a transwoman, being harassed by two boys on a scooter while walking along the road in Ward No. 1 of Bhaktapur Municipality reports the daily.

"In Nikisha's case, two are said to be less than 18 years. With children harassing others in such a way, we sure have many drawbacks in bringing up our new generations. People from LGBTIQ community are still neglected, most marginalized, least visible but highly discriminated," said Manisha Dhakal, executive director at Blue Diamond Society, an LGBTIQ rights organisation in Nepal.

"Despite the rights bestowed upon the LGBTIQ in the constitution, violence and harassment continue to be the part and parcel of our daily lives," deplored Dhakal. "We hope we are acknowledged by the people as well and be treated like one among themselves."

Agencies

US Election: Michigan Republicans Seek To Delay Vote Certification
Nov 22, 2020
Ronaldo Scored Two Match-winning For Juventus
Nov 22, 2020
US Election 2020: Biden Certified Georgia Winner After Hand Recount
Nov 21, 2020
Ramos To Miss Next Three Real Madrid Games After Club Confirms Hamstring Injury
Nov 20, 2020
Private Party To Construct 132 MWTamor-Mewa Hydel Project In Taplejung
Nov 19, 2020

More on News

Nepal To Establish 500 BOP In Border With India And China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 57 minutes ago
Anxiety And Depression Are The Most Common Functional Difficulties Amongst Children In Nepal: UNICEF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 18 hours ago
Youth Holds Rally In Dhangadhi For Restoration Of Hindu State And Constitutional Monarchy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 20 hours ago
Heavy Snowfall In Khaptad Region On Monday By Agencies 5 days ago
7 Nepali killed, 10 Injured In Building Fire In Hong Kong By Agencies 6 days, 2 hours ago
Nepal, China And India Highway Soon: PM Oli By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

US Election: Michigan Republicans Seek To Delay Vote Certification By Agencies Nov 22, 2020
Ronaldo Scored Two Match-winning For Juventus By Agencies Nov 22, 2020
Weather Forecast For November 21: Mainly Fair In The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 22, 2020
417 MW Nalgad Storage Project Will Be A Back Bone Of Karnali Province: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 899 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Logs 1674 New Cases, 2323 Recovery And 7 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 03, August 21, 2020 ( Bhadra 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75