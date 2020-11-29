Kathmandu Valley Logs 548 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 548 ew cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 8013 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 548 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 548 cases, 422 patients are in Kathmandu, followed by 61 in Lalitpur and 65 in Bhaktapur.

With 1255 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday, Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 231978.