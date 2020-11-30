A Big Rally Held Demanding Constitutional Monarchy And Hindu Kingdom In Kathmandu

With a demand to abrogate federal republic and restoration of constitutional monarchy and Hindu Kingdom, a rally was held in Maitighar Mandala today.

Organized by Rashtriya Sakti Nepal, a group led by former minister Keshar Bhadur Bishta, the demonstrators carried play cards with a slogan like country is above the party urging people to come to street giving up party’s flag.

The group argues that federal republic has weakened the national economy and national unity demanding a national unifier Shah family constitutional monarchy and Sanatan Religious Kingdom.

The demonstrator marched from Maitighar Mandala to New Baneshwor. Recently, demonstration has been holding in different parts of Nepal for constitutional monarchy and Hindu Kingdom.