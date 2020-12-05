Partly Cloudy Is Likely In Rest Of Nepal With Light Rain Likely In Province 1, Bagmati and Gandaki Region

Dec. 5, 2020, 7 a.m.

With the low pressure area in Bihar and Utter Pradesh, there will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and partly cloudy in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteroloical Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 along with the hilly regions of the rest of Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province.

