Kathmandu-Delhi Flight Likely To Start December 16

Kathmandu-Delhi Flight Likely To Start December 16

Dec. 9, 2020, 5:08 p.m.

With a green signal from cabinet, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) is all set to start Kathmandu-New Delhi bubble flights from December 16 reports The Himalayan Times.

According to daily, NAC will start flight upon receiving approval from Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN). The national flag carrier is expecting a green signal from CAAN on Tuesday following which the flight schedules too would be released. According to the NAC, one flight will be conducted on a daily basis.

The daily quoted sources of NAC reports that the national flag carrier is all set to begin flights to India from December 16, with the first flight taking off for New Delhi from Kathmandu.

Agencies

Juventus Star Ronaldo Picks Up Where He Left Off At Camp Nou By Setting New Record
Dec 09, 2020
Biden Vows 100m Vaccinations For US In First 100 Days
Dec 09, 2020
J&K: At Wular Lake, Enthusiasts Take A ‘Bird Walk’ On Birdman Of India’s Birth Anniversary
Dec 09, 2020
Nepal, China Jointly Announces The Revised Height Of Mount Everest Revised, Stands At 8848.86 Meter
Dec 08, 2020
Nepal-India Agree To Amend Transit Treaty
Dec 08, 2020

More on News

Qatar Handed Over Three Mercedes-Benz Cars To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 58 minutes ago
Bibekshil Shajha Party Unified Again By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 45 minutes ago
Nepal, China Jointly Announces The Revised Height Of Mount Everest Revised, Stands At 8848.86 Meter By Agencies 1 day, 7 hours ago
Government Suspended COVID Antigen Test By Agencies 3 days, 15 hours ago
Big Rallies Organized In Kathmandu And Jhapa Demanding To Restore Monarchy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Nepal Samaj Germany Brings Nepalese Diaspora To Discuss Nepal’s Development Needs By Agencies 4 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 507 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 09, 2020
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 1056 New Cases,1483 Recovery And 14 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 09, 2020
UAE Says Chinese Sinopharm Vaccine Has 86% Efficacy Against COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 09, 2020
Indoor Air Pollution Kills 24000 People Annually In Nepal: Experts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 09, 2020
Russia To Invest In Nepal's Hydropower Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 09, 2020
Juventus Star Ronaldo Picks Up Where He Left Off At Camp Nou By Setting New Record By Agencies Dec 09, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 04, September 18, 2020 ( Ashwin 2, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75