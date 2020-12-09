Kathmandu-Delhi Flight Likely To Start December 16

With a green signal from cabinet, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) is all set to start Kathmandu-New Delhi bubble flights from December 16 reports The Himalayan Times.

According to daily, NAC will start flight upon receiving approval from Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN). The national flag carrier is expecting a green signal from CAAN on Tuesday following which the flight schedules too would be released. According to the NAC, one flight will be conducted on a daily basis.

The daily quoted sources of NAC reports that the national flag carrier is all set to begin flights to India from December 16, with the first flight taking off for New Delhi from Kathmandu.