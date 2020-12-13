COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 830 New Cases, 1500 Recovery And 9 Deaths

With 830 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 248423.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 5181Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 830 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 1500 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 235731 the recovery rate is 94.89 percent.

As many as 9 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1698.There are 10994 are active cases in the country.