Global COVID-19 Cases Exceed 73 Million; U.S. Death Toll Surpasses 300,000

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide have exceeded 73 million, with over 1.6 million fatalities and more than 41 million recoveries, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases, all from overseas.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has surpassed 16 million, and the death toll surpassed 300,000. The country's massive vaccination campaign began on Monday as healthcare workers have started to receive inoculations.

London on Wednesday moved into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions in an effort to control rising infection rates, dealing another blow to hospitality venues before Christmas.