Global COVID-19 Cases Exceed 73 Million; U.S. Death Toll Surpasses 300,000

Global COVID-19 Cases Exceed 73 Million; U.S. Death Toll Surpasses 300,000

Dec. 16, 2020, 8:12 a.m.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide have exceeded 73 million, with over 1.6 million fatalities and more than 41 million recoveries, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases, all from overseas.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has surpassed 16 million, and the death toll surpassed 300,000. The country's massive vaccination campaign began on Monday as healthcare workers have started to receive inoculations.

London on Wednesday moved into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions in an effort to control rising infection rates, dealing another blow to hospitality venues before Christmas.

Agencies

Constitutional Council To Recommend The Name Of Constitutional Bodies
Dec 16, 2020
Putin Congratulates Biden On Election As U.S. President: Kremlin
Dec 16, 2020
Joe Biden Says 'Will Of People Prevailed' After Victory Confirmed
Dec 15, 2020
Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Lyon: Neymar Injury Compounds Dismal Defeat
Dec 14, 2020
Nepal Airlines And Air India Open Booking For Kathmandu-Delhi
Dec 14, 2020

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 438 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 37 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 936 New Cases, 1996 Recovery And 14 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 56 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 333 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 821 New Cases, 841 Recovery And 18 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
Bahrain Approves Registration For Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine By REUTERS 2 days, 7 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 348 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago

The Latest

Triumphed Over Annapurna And The French Expedition Team By François – Xavier Leger Dec 16, 2020
INDIAN FOREIGN SECRETARY VISIT Restoring Trust By Keshab Poudel Dec 16, 2020
Constitutional Council To Recommend The Name Of Constitutional Bodies By Agencies Dec 16, 2020
Putin Congratulates Biden On Election As U.S. President: Kremlin By Agencies Dec 16, 2020
Weather Forecast For December 16: Generally Cloudy In Easter, Central And Western Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 16, 2020
US SUPPORT Friend In Deed By A Correspondent Dec 15, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75