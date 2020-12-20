Shakya Wins SC Bar Elections

Shakya Wins SC Bar Elections

Dec. 20, 2020, 5:46 p.m.

Senior advocate Purna Man Shakya has been elected as the new chair of the Supreme Court Bar Association Executive Committee. He was elected in the election held on Saturday for the 33th executive committee of the Bar writes RSS.

Shakya won with 295 votes against his nearest rival senior advocate Rabi Narayan Khanal who got 250 votes. Shakya had represented the greater democratic inclusive group in the election while Khanal represented the progressive and professional group.

Likewise, Mukunda Prasad Poudel has been elected the vice-chair, Rishi Ram Ghimire the secretary, Sharmila Shrestha the joint-secretary, Binod Kumar Karki the treasurer of the new committee.

Amita Gautam Poudel was elected the women member and Ananta Raj Luintel, Tilak Bikram Pandey, Dip Narayan Shah, Bikash Bhattarai, Rajendra Prasad Shah, Miraj Shreshtha, Dr Ramhari Tripathi and Nirmala Bhandari the members.

Agencies

