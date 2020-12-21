Generally Cloudy In Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudur Paschim Provinces

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Divisioin, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight.