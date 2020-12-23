COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 743 New Cases, 952 Recovery And 5 Deaths

With 743 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 255979.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 6559 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 743 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 952 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 24661 the recovery rate is 96.36 percent.

As many as 5 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1803. There are 7515 are active cases in the country.