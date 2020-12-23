COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 743 New Cases, 952 Recovery And 5 Deaths

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 743 New Cases, 952 Recovery And 5 Deaths

Dec. 23, 2020, 4:52 p.m.

With 743 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 255979.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 6559 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 743 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 952 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 24661 the recovery rate is 96.36 percent.

As many as 5 people have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours and with this, the national COVID-19 related death tally has reached 1803. There are 7515 are active cases in the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Registers 318 New Cases Of COVID-19
Dec 23, 2020
Weather Forecast for December 23: Partly Cloudy Across Nepal
Dec 23, 2020
Nepal Bans The Flight From United Kingdom
Dec 22, 2020
18 Girls Faces Sexual Violence In One Year
Dec 22, 2020
Kathmandu Valley Registers 365 New Cases Of COVID-19
Dec 22, 2020

More on Health

WHO Confirms COVID Variant 'Substantially' More Infectious By Agencies 44 minutes ago
India Is Likely To Approve Oxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine For Emergency Use Expected by Next Week By Agencies 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Registers 318 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
Nepal Bans The Flight From United Kingdom By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 53 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Registers 365 New Cases Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 722 New Cases, 966 Recovery And 7 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Requiem For A Dysfunctional Dispensation By Dipak Gyawali Dec 23, 2020
Hotel Annapurna Shut Down Due To Effect Of COVID-19 By Agencies Dec 23, 2020
Christmas 2020: Why 'Xmas' Is Celebrated On December 25 Every Year By Agencies Dec 23, 2020
Manchester City Defeats Arsenal 4-1 Booked An EFL Cup Semi-final Spot By Agencies Dec 23, 2020
Messi Breaks Pele's One-club Scoring Record as He Nets 644th Goal For Barcelona By Agencies Dec 23, 2020
Weather Forecast for December 23: Partly Cloudy Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 23, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 07, November 27, 2020 ( Mangsir 12, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 06, November 06, 2020 ( Kartik 21, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 05, October 16, 2020 ( Ashwin 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75