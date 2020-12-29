China And Nepal Are Good Neighbors, Good Friends And Good Partners: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson of China Zhao Lijian said that China noticed the latest political developments in Nepal.

Replying to question raised by correspondent of Press Trust of India that will Chinese delegation try to promote some sort of political reconciliation between the two groups within the ruling Communist Party of Nepal?

PTI Correspondent questioned A delegation led by the Vice Minister of the International Department of the CPC is visiting Nepal. The visit comes at a time when Nepal is witnessing differences within the ruling communist party there. What is the purpose of the visit by the CPC delegation?

Zhao Lijian: China and Nepal are good neighbors, good friends and good partners. For a long time, the Communist Party of China has maintained close and friendly exchanges with the major political parties in Nepal, which has played a positive role in enhancing political mutual trust, deepening mutual learning of state governance, promoting cooperation, and consolidating traditional friendship.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Nepal. By paying this visit, the International Department of the CPC Central Committee wishes to exchange views with the Nepalese side on issues of mutual interest, such as epidemic prevention and control, state governance, and cooperation and development, and strengthen exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and Nepalese political parties. The Communist Party of China adheres to the four principles guiding inter-party relations, namely, "independence, complete equality, mutual respect and non-interference in each other's internal affairs", and stands ready to work with the political parties of Nepal to promote the continuous development of the China-Nepal strategic cooperative partnership featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity for the benefit of the two countries and the two peoples.

PTI Follow Up: Will the delegation try to promote some sort of political reconciliation between the two groups within the ruling Communist Party of Nepal?

Zhao Lijian: We noticed the latest political developments in Nepal. As the country's friend and close neighbor, we hope relevant parties in Nepal can take into account the national interests and the big picture, properly manage internal differences and commit themselves to political stability and national development.