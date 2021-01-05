Light Rain Will Is Likely At A Few Places Of Bagmati Province

Light Rain Will Is Likely At A Few Places Of Bagmati Province

Jan. 5, 2021, 7:14 a.m.

There will be generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is possible at a few places of the hilly regions of Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and at one or two places of Province 1 and Bagmati Province. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some places of the high mountainous region. Slightly fall in temperature.

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light rain is possible at a few places of the hilly regions of Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are chances of light to moderate snowfall at a few places of the high mountainous region tonight.

The confluence of southwesterlies in association with the above Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies is very likely over central and eastern Terai region.

