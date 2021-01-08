Weather Forecast For January 8: Partly Cloudy Province 1 And Sudur Paschim

There are partly cloudy in Province 1 and Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country. No significant trend in day time temperature.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Slightly rise in night time temperature.