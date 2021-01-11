Kathmandu Valley Reports 314 COVID-19 Cases

Kathmandu Valley Reports 314 COVID-19 Cases

Jan. 11, 2021, 7:42 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 314 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3309 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 314 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 314 cases, Kathmandu districts records 230 cases followed by69 Lalitpur and 15 Bhaktapur . There are 230 patients are in ICU and 37 in ventilator.

With 488 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 265268.

