Bhutanese Refugee Dies After Fire Broke Out In Damak-based Beldangi Camp

Jan. 12, 2021, 4:56 p.m.

A Bhutanese refugee died after the fire that broke out on Monday night gutted the house he was residing in Beldangi Bhutanese Refugee Camp in at Damak Municipality-3 of Jhapa district reports RSS.

According to Jhapa District Police Office’s spokesperson Rakesh Thapa, the refugee has been identified as Deshman Rai, 60, of House No. 325 of Sector D4.

Rai was also a patient of paralysis.

Police said that property worth Rs 800,000 including one tola of gold, Rs 300,000 in cash and other household goods were gutted in the fire reports RSS.

Agencies

