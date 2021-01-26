Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Regions Of Province 1 And Gandaki Province

Jan. 26, 2021, 7:16 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and Mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountaineous region.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

