Nepal Weather Forecast For February 1: Dense Fog Will Continue In Terai Region

Feb. 1, 2021, 7:22 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in the rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and western high mountainous regions. Slightly rise in day time temperature.

There are partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Bagmati Province and Karnali Provinces . According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and western high mountaineous regions. Slightly rise in night time temperature tonight.

In the eastern, central and western parts of terai, dense fog is expected to continue.

