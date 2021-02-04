Kathmandu Valley Logs 78 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 78 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3597 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 78 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 78 cases, Kathmandu districts records 61 cases followed by Lalitpur 13 and Bhaktapur 4. Kathmandu is the only district with over 500 active cases in the country.

With 171 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 271602.