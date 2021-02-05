Johnson & Johnson Asks US To Approve Single-dose COVID Jab

Johnson & Johnson Asks US To Approve Single-dose COVID Jab

Feb. 5, 2021, 7:18 a.m.

J&J’s single-shot vaccine could help boost supply and simplify the US immunisation campaign, which continues to lag behind schedule reports Aljazeera.

Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it has asked United States health regulators to authorise its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

The drugmaker’s application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) follows its January 29 report in which it said the vaccine had a 66 percent rate of preventing infections in its large global trial.

According to Aljazeera, J&J’s single-shot vaccine could help boost supply and simplify the US immunisation campaign, amid concerns of fresh surges due to the more contagious UK coronavirus variant and the potential of lower vaccine efficacy against the variant that first emerged in South Africa.

Unlike the two currently authorised vaccines from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc, J&J’s does not require a second shot or need to be shipped frozen.

After the company’s application, regulators will need time to analyse the data and an advisory committee will need to meet. The company’s chief scientific officer said last month J&J was on track to roll out the vaccine in March.

J&J’s application raised hopes for fighting the pandemic that has killed more than 451,145 Americans and more than 2,271,152 worldwide.

The US has an agreement to buy 100 million doses of J&J’s vaccine for $1bn, and the option of buying an additional 200 million doses.

The company has said it has doses ready for delivery upon emergency approval. It aims to deliver one billion doses in 2021 with production in the US, Europe, South Africa and India.

J&J’s vaccine uses a common cold virus known as adenovirus type 26 to introduce coronavirus proteins into cells in the body and trigger an immune response.

The Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines use a new technology called messenger RNA (mRNA) that requires it to be stored in a freezer.

Agencies

Aung San Suu Kyi Could Face Prolonged Detention
Feb 04, 2021
Myanmar Needs A Form Of Democracy That Suits Its Reality: Coup Leader General Min Aung Hlaing
Feb 03, 2021
UK Fundraising Hero Captain Sir Tom Moore DiesWith COVID
Feb 03, 2021
Nepal Top Recipient Of India Aid
Feb 02, 2021
United Nations Leads World Condemnation Of Coup In Myanmar
Feb 02, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 78 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 10 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 171 New Cases, 227Recovery And 2 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 1 minute ago
Over 104.9 Million Vaccine Doses Have Been Administered By REUTERS 1 day, 4 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 55 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 142 New Cases, 206 Recovery And 1 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 85 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 20 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal To Export Electricity To India And Bangladesh: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 05, 2021
Biden Gives 1st Foreign Policy Speech By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 05, 2021
Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely At Some Places Of Province 1 And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 05, 2021
PM Oli Inaugurated 220 Dana-Khurkot Transmission line By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 04, 2021
Japan Provides Assistance For DRR Project In Chitwan District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 04, 2021
Advanced Engineering Signs MoU with Turkish Airlines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 04, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 08, December 11, 2020 ( Mangsir 26, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75