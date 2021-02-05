Nepal To Export Electricity To India And Bangladesh: PM Oli

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli inaugurated the Khurkot-Dana sub-station constructed at Khurkot of Kushma Municipality-2 and Annapurna rural Municipality-3 of Myagdi district today. This is the second-largest sub-station in the country report RSS.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the 220-132 KV Kushma sub-station and the 220 KV Kushma-Dana transmission line as well as the 220-132-33 KV Dana sub-station, virtually. Minister for Energy, Water Resources and irrigation Top Bahadur Rayamajhi was however present at the programme venue itself.

Addressing the programme, he shared that preparations were on for Nepal itself to produce electricity required for the country and to export excess power during the monsoon to India and Bangladesh within a year or two.

On the occasion, Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Rayamajhi said infrastructures have been constructed for producing 42 thousand megawatts power within the next 20 years in Nepal. Stating that there was problem of electricity consumption rather than its production, he said there was much need of consumption of electricity in large amount. He recalled that a 99-point master plan had been made for the development of the energy sector when Oli was the Prime Minister and he was the Energy Minister in 2015, and works were being carried out in the energy sector one after the other now on the basis of that master plan.

The Energy Minister said the past tendency to occupy the power projects and not to carry out their construction has been put to an end, and the government was now moving ahead with the policy of 'take or pay'. He further said that the government has the policy of slapping fine in case the electricity developers fail to complete the project in the stipulated time and to purchase the power generated by them if they completed the project on time.

On the occasion, Acting Executive Director of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), Hitendra Dev Shakya had briefed about the Kushma-Dana substation and the transmission line project. The project that started on 30 May 2016 should have been completed on 31 May 2020, but was delayed. Still, three per cent of works on the project remain to be completed. JV of Tata Project and Chint Electric Company had been awarded the contract for construction of the Kaligandaki Transmission Corridor Project.