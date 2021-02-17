COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 125 New Cases, 91 Recovery And 0 Deaths

With 125 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wednesday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 273030.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 3838 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 125were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 91 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 269394 the recovery rate is 98.65 percent.

There was no death from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 2055. There are 1621 are active cases in the country.