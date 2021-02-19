Kathmandu Valley Registers 34 COVID-19 Cases

Feb. 19, 2021, 5:08 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 2931 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 34 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 34 cases, Kathmandu districts records 23 cases followed by Lalitpur 5 and Bhaktapur 6. Kathmandu is the only district with over 500 active cases in the country.

With 97 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 2273213

