Weather Update And Forecast For February 19 Across Nepal

Weather Update And Forecast For February 19 Across Nepal

Feb. 19, 2021, 7:04 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Province 2 along with the hilly regions of the rest of Province. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of the country. According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountainous region.

With western influences, there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 and Province 2 along with the hilly regions of the rest of Province. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountainous region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Democracy Is Not Merely A Periodical Elections: Former King Gyanendra
Feb 19, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Registers 43 COVID-19 Cases
Feb 18, 2021
India Has Supported Reconstruction Of School Building In Bageshwori
Feb 18, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 96 New Cases 111 Recovery And3 Deaths
Feb 18, 2021
COP26 President Called Upon PM Oli And Foreign Minister Gyawali
Feb 18, 2021

More on Weather

Partly To Generally Cloudy In Province 1 And Province 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Light Rain Is Likely In Province 1 And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Update And Forecasting For February 16 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Light Rain Is Possible At A Few Place Of The Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Update And Forecasting Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago
Light Rain Is Possible At One Or Two Places Of Hilly Regions Of Province 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Nepal’s New Academic Session In Schools Begins From Asar 1 By Agencies Feb 19, 2021
Global COVID-19 Cases Exceeded 110 Million By Agencies Feb 19, 2021
Nepal To Purchase 2 Million Covishield Shots From India By Agencies Feb 19, 2021
NASA’s Fifth Mars Rover Makes Historic Landing By Agencies Feb 19, 2021
Democracy Is Not Merely A Periodical Elections: Former King Gyanendra By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 19, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Registers 43 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 18, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75