Kathmandu Valley Registers 49 COVID-19 Cases

Feb. 21, 2021, 5:19 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3325 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 49 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 49 cases, Kathmandu districts records 36 number of cases followed by Lalitpur 11 and Bhaktapur 2. Presently, there are 929 active cases in Kathmandu district, 32 in Lalitpur, and 19 in Bhaktapur

With 80 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal's COVID-19 tally has spiked to 273431.

