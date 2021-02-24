Gold Price Up By Rs 1,100 Per Tola

Gold Price Up By Rs 1,100 Per Tola

Feb. 24, 2021, 12:40 p.m.

Price of yellow metal has gone up by Rs 1,100 per tola in Nepali market today. The gold price which remained stable on Monday has increased reports RSS.

According to Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers Association, the price of hallmark gold has been fixed at Rs 90,100 per tola today. It was Rs 89,900 on Monday. One tola is equivalent to 11.66 grammes.

RSS reports the Association has set the price of worked gold at Rs 89,650 per tola today, an increase of Rs 1,100 per tola while it was Rs 88,550 per told on Monday.

Likewise, the price of silver has increased by Rs 25 per tola today and being traded at Rs 1,360 per tola. It was Rs 1,335 per tola on Monday.

Agencies

PM Oli To Face House Of Representatives
Feb 24, 2021
Nepal To Administer Second Dose Of Vaccine After 8 Weeks
Feb 24, 2021
Tiger Woods Seriously Injured In A Car Accident
Feb 24, 2021
Tatopani Customs Reopens, Container Restrictions Lifted
Feb 24, 2021
Girls Under18 Represents 20 Per Cent Among Women Undergoing Safe Abortion In Karnali
Feb 23, 2021

More on Economy

Tatopani Customs Reopens, Container Restrictions Lifted By Agencies 3 hours, 20 minutes ago
NIBL Opens its 87 Branch In Lahan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
JICA Launch New Technical Cooperation Project In Hydropower Sector By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 22 hours ago
PRITHVI BAHADUR PANDE Committed For Cause By A Correspondent 1 week ago
NEPAL ELECTRICITY AUTHORITY Inauguration Spree By A Correspondent 1 week, 2 days ago
Expansion And Strengthening Of Distribution System Is A Main Priority: MD Shakya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Hydro Meteorological Events Increasingly Becoming Dangerous Not Only In Nepal But Also Here In Japan: Professor Satoru Nishikawa By Keshab Poudel Feb 24, 2021
Japan Appoints Takada “Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador” By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2021
PM Oli To Face House Of Representatives By Agencies Feb 24, 2021
Nepal To Administer Second Dose Of Vaccine After 8 Weeks By Agencies Feb 24, 2021
Tiger Woods Seriously Injured In A Car Accident By Agencies Feb 24, 2021
Qatar Airways Announces Partnership as Official Airline Sponsor for UEFA EURO 2020™ By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 24, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 10, January 08, 2021 ( Paush 24, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 09, December 25, 2020 ( Paush 10, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75