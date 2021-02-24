Gold Price Up By Rs 1,100 Per Tola

Price of yellow metal has gone up by Rs 1,100 per tola in Nepali market today. The gold price which remained stable on Monday has increased reports RSS.

According to Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers Association, the price of hallmark gold has been fixed at Rs 90,100 per tola today. It was Rs 89,900 on Monday. One tola is equivalent to 11.66 grammes.

RSS reports the Association has set the price of worked gold at Rs 89,650 per tola today, an increase of Rs 1,100 per tola while it was Rs 88,550 per told on Monday.

Likewise, the price of silver has increased by Rs 25 per tola today and being traded at Rs 1,360 per tola. It was Rs 1,335 per tola on Monday.