PM Oli To Face House Of Representatives

Feb. 24, 2021, 12:51 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has reportedly said that he will not tender his resignation immediately and face the House of Representatives reports The Himalaan Times.

"The Supreme Court's verdict is controversial, however, it should be accepted and implemented. Its effects will be seen in future as the decision has not provided any solution to the political problems," Oli's Press Advisor Surya Thapa said after the news of House reinstatement broke.

Thapa further claimed that the Court's verdict will further fuel instability and pave way for power-play."The Prime Minister will face the House of Representatives to implement the verdict but will not tender his resignation as of now," the press advisor emphasized.

Oli's Chief Advisor Bishnu Rimal said that all will have to accept the Honourable Court's decision. "However, it provides no solution to existing political complications," told to daily.

Agencies

