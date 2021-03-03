Kathmandu Valley Registers 56 COVID-19 Cases

March 3, 2021, 5:45 p.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 56 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 3399 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 56 persons were found with the novel coronavirus infection in the Valley, informed the MoHP in its update.

Of 49 cases, Kathmandu districts records 39 cases followed by Lalitpur 14 and Bhaktapur 3.

With 78 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Tuesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 274294.

