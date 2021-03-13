COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 60 New Cases 72 Recoveries And 2 Deaths

March 13, 2021, 4:36 p.m.

With 60 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 275178.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 2362 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 60 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 72persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 272116. The recovery rate is 98.57 percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3014. There are 915 are active cases in the country.

