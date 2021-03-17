COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 94 New Cases, 55 Recoveries And No Deaths

March 17, 2021, 8:01 p.m.

With 94 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Wendesday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 275518.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said that in 2781 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done across the nation in the last 24 hours, as many as 94 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 55 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 271550. The recovery rate is 98.57 percent.

There were no deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3014. There are 954 are active cases in the country.

