Nepal Is Firmly Committed To Further Strengthen Relations With Israel

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Thursday said that Nepal has unwavering commitment to further strengthening relations with Israel.

He said so while addressing a seminar entitled six decades of Nepal-Israel Relations organised on the occasion of the 60th year of Nepal-Israel diplomatic relationship.

The foreign minister viewed that Nepal's step of recognising Israel as a state in 1960 and having diplomatic relation was a landmark development as Nepal was the first country in the whole of South Asia to have diplomatic relations with Israel and host its diplomatic mission in Kathmandu.