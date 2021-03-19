Nepal Is Firmly Committed To Further Strengthen Relations With Israel

Nepal Is Firmly Committed To Further Strengthen Relations With Israel

March 19, 2021, 6:24 a.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Thursday said that Nepal has unwavering commitment to further strengthening relations with Israel.

He said so while addressing a seminar entitled six decades of Nepal-Israel Relations organised on the occasion of the 60th year of Nepal-Israel diplomatic relationship.

The foreign minister viewed that Nepal's step of recognising Israel as a state in 1960 and having diplomatic relation was a landmark development as Nepal was the first country in the whole of South Asia to have diplomatic relations with Israel and host its diplomatic mission in Kathmandu.

