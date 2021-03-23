MoHP Urges Everyone Not To Hold Receptions And Gathering

MoHP Urges Everyone Not To Hold Receptions And Gathering

March 23, 2021, 7:36 a.m.

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has set up health desks at the Indo-Nepal border entry points and directed the authorities to carry out contact tracing in suspected areas reports The Himalayan Times.

In view of possible outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, the Ministry has alerted its line agencies and hospitals to make the public adopt the necessary safety protocols

Ministry Spokesperson Dr Jageshwar Gautam has stated that the cases of the COVID-19 infection is on the rise of late abroad and he has urged everyone to adopt the safety measures suggested by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry to contain the potential resurgence of COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the daily, the Health Ministry has also urged everyone to refrain from organizing seminars, workshops, and gatherings in view of corona virus outbreak and the likelihood of infection spreading through public gathering.

Agencies

