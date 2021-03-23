President Bhandai Returned Completing Two Days Visit To Bangladesh

President Bidya Devi Bhandari returned to Nepal this afternoon upon successful completion of the two-day State Visit to Bangladesh.

She visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhaka this morning and paid a tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, founding father of Bangladesh and signed the Visitors’ Book.

Later, President visited the Embassy of Nepal in Dhaka and attended the luncheon hosted by the Ambassador of Nepal in her honour. During her visit to the Embassy, she interacted with Nepali students, Nepali diaspora and Bangladeshi business community.

Amongst the invitees, prominent figures Hon. Health and Family Welfare Minister ZahidMaleque of Bangladesh, Salman F. Rahman, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and Archbishop George Kocherry,Ambassador of Holy See -Vatican and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Dhaka were also present on that occasion.