Weather Forecast For March 29 Across Nepal

Weather Forecast For March 29 Across Nepal

March 29, 2021, 7:15 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and partly cloudy in the rest of the country. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 along with the hilly regions of the rest of Province, mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Second National Cyber Security Seminar Concluded
Mar 29, 2021
Kathmandu Valley’s Hazardous Pollution To Stay For Few More Days
Mar 28, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 65 COVID-19 Cases
Mar 28, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 89 New Cases 96 Recoveries And No Deaths
Mar 28, 2021
Embassy Of India Kathmandu Organized Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
Mar 28, 2021

More on Weather

Weather Forecast For March 28 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Weather Forecast For March 27 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago
Weather Forecast For March 26 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecasting And Analysis For March 25 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Weather Analysis And Forecast For March 24 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days ago
Isolated And Brief Rain Is Likely In Gandaki, Karnali and Sudur Pashchim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days ago

The Latest

Second National Cyber Security Seminar Concluded By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 29, 2021
Japan Condemns Situation In Myanmar By Agencies Mar 29, 2021
Kathmandu Valley’s Hazardous Pollution To Stay For Few More Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 65 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 89 New Cases 96 Recoveries And No Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2021
Embassy Of India Kathmandu Organized Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 28, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75