Weather Forecast For March 29 Across Nepal

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, partly to generally cloudy in Province 1 along with the hilly regions of the rest of Province, mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of the hilly regions of the country tonight.