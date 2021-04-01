Supreme Court Dismisses A Writ Filed To Review Against SC's Verdict On NCP Name Dispute

Supreme Court dismisses a writ field against to review Supreme Court’s verdict on name disputes. Hearing on the petition filed by Chairman of NCP (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda, a full bench of Chief Justice Cholendra Sumsher JB Rana and justices Tej Bahadur KC and Meera Dhungana, has decided not to review on the writ petition filed against the Supreme Court's decision regarding the name of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP).

The division bench of justices Bam Kumar Shrestha and Kumar Regmi had ordered reinstating CPN UML and NCP (Maoist Centre) as individual parties in the writ petition filed by Rishi Ram Kattel claiming that his party was registered under the name 'NCP' first.

Chairman Prachanda had filed the writ petition against the decision on Tuesday.