Weather Forecast For April 3 Across Nepal

April 3, 2021, 7:31 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province along with partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the rest of Province and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

Nepal And World Bank Sign $75 Million Additional Financing Agreement For COVID-19 Vaccines
Apr 03, 2021
India Supported The Construction Of Two Schools In Kavre
Apr 03, 2021
JICA Welcomes Completion of Melamchi Water Project
Apr 02, 2021
Japan Pleases Completion Of Melamchi Watery Supply Project
Apr 02, 2021
President Bhandari Inaugurates Melamchi Drinking Water Project
Apr 02, 2021

