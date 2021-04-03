Weather Forecast For April 3 Across Nepal

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province along with partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the rest of Province and mainly fair in the rest of the Province. Light rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1 and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country and Mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.