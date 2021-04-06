North Korea Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics

North Korea says on its government website that it will not send athletes to the Tokyo Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic reports NHK.

The post was published on the sports ministry's website on Tuesday.

The website says the DPRK Olympic Committee "discussed the suggestions of its members and decided not to participate in the 32nd Olympic Games in order to protect players from the world public health crisis caused by COVID-19."

The Summer Games are scheduled to kick off July 23.

The movement of people and goods in North Korea has been severely restricted for more than a year due to measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.