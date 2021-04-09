Chinese Vaccine Inoculation Begins In Nepal

The government has started administering the 'Vero Cell' vaccine against COVID-19 provided by China as grant assistance reports The Rising Nepal.
The vaccination drive kicked off from today at Civil Hospital, Baneshwor, Sukraraj Tropical, and Infectious Disease Hospital, Teku, Teaching Hospital, Maharajgunj, and Kritipur Ayurvedic Teaching Hospital.
It has been said that the vaccine would be provided to students flying to China, truck drivers and business persons around the Nepal-China border, and civil service officials who had missed the government's vaccination drive of the first phase.
