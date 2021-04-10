Weather Forecast For April 10 Across Nepal

April 10, 2021, 7:15 a.m.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hill areas and Mainly fair in rest of the country. Isolated Brief rain or thundershowers is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province towards afternoon/late afternoon.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country.

