COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 303 New Cases, 141Recoveries 1 Death

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 303 New Cases, 141Recoveries 1 Death

April 11, 2021, 4:48 p.m.

With 303 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 280028.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, said that 3125 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 303 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 141 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 274027. The recovery rate is 97.9 percent.

There were one deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3040. There are 2968 are active cases in the country.

Meanwhile, Out of 690 antigen test conducted, 64 persons infected with COVID-19 Positive.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 154 COVID-19 Cases
Apr 11, 2021
EU And Nepal To Close The NEARR Facility
Apr 11, 2021
Weather Forecast For April 11 Across Nepal
Apr 11, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 137 COVID-19 Cases
Apr 10, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 337 New Cases, 151Recoveries 1 Death
Apr 10, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 154 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 37 minutes ago
Low-income Nations Have Received Just 0.2 Percent Of All COVID-19 Shots Given By Agencies 16 hours, 41 minutes ago
Unwanted Vaccines Needed To Help Poor Countries Catch Up, International Health Officials Say By REUTERS 1 day, 3 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 137 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 337 New Cases, 151Recoveries 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Health Ministry Recommends To Shut Down Schools, Theaters And Party Palace By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

South Asia Surpasses Grim Milestone Of 15 Million COVID-19 Cases By REUTERS Apr 11, 2021
Ghode Jatra Festival (Pahan Charhe) 2021: Significant And Importance By Agencies Apr 11, 2021
EU And Nepal To Close The NEARR Facility By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 11, 2021
FNCCI Aims To Boost GDP To US$ 100 Billion In 10 Years By Agencies Apr 11, 2021
50th Anniversary Of Ping-Pong Diplomacy By Agencies Apr 11, 2021
Magnitude 6 Earthquake Hits Indonesia, Killing 8 By Agencies Apr 11, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75