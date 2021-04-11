COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 303 New Cases, 141Recoveries 1 Death

With 303 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Sunday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 280028.

Professor Dr. Jageshwor Gautam, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population, said that 3125 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 303 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 141 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 274027. The recovery rate is 97.9 percent.

There were one deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3040. There are 2968 are active cases in the country.

Meanwhile, Out of 690 antigen test conducted, 64 persons infected with COVID-19 Positive.