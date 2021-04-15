COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 490 New Cases, 157 Recoveries 5 Death

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 490 New Cases, 157 Recoveries 5 Death

April 15, 2021, 5:20 p.m.

With 490 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 282054.

Ministry of Health and Population said that 3588 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 564 Antigen with 4152 tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 490 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 157 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 274604. The recovery rate is 97.4 percent.

There were 5 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3066. There are 4152 are active cases in the country. Out of them 91 are in ICU and 22 in ventilator.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal-India Electricity Trade A New Breakthrough
Apr 15, 2021
Nepal Yarn Manufacturers’ Association and UKaidसीप’s Partnership Contributes to Inclusive Job Creation And Industry Transformation
Apr 15, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 206 COVID-19 Cases
Apr 15, 2021
KOICA And KAAN) Donated Medical Equipments To Support COVID 19 Response Program In Kavre
Apr 15, 2021
Weather Analysis For April 15 Across Nepal
Apr 15, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 206 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
India’s Daily Virus Infections Cross 200,000 By REUTERS 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
WHO, Agencies Urge Countries To Suspend Sale Of Live Wild Mammals By REUTERS 12 hours, 10 minutes ago
India's Coronavirus Cases Hit Record As Mumbai Prepares For New Lockdown By REUTERS 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 580 New Cases, 129 Recoveries 3 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 254 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal-India Electricity Trade A New Breakthrough By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2021
Nepal Yarn Manufacturers’ Association and UKaidसीप’s Partnership Contributes to Inclusive Job Creation And Industry Transformation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2021
KOICA And KAAN) Donated Medical Equipments To Support COVID 19 Response Program In Kavre By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2021
South Korea Extends Visa Term Of Nepali Migrant Workers By Agencies Apr 15, 2021
Biden Announces Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan By Agencies Apr 15, 2021
Weather Analysis For April 15 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 15, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75