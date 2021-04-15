COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 490 New Cases, 157 Recoveries 5 Death

With 490 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Thursday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 282054.

Ministry of Health and Population said that 3588 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 564 Antigen with 4152 tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 490 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

He said that 157 persons got over COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and total recovery is 274604. The recovery rate is 97.4 percent.

There were 5 deaths from virus in the last 24 hours and the total death toll reached to 3066. There are 4152 are active cases in the country. Out of them 91 are in ICU and 22 in ventilator.