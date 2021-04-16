Kathmandu Valley Logs 348 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 348 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

Ministry of Health and Population said that 5537 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and Antigen tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 348 were found with the novel coronavirus infection. Of 348 cases, Kathmandu districts record 286 cases and 19 and Lalitpur 43.

With 836 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Friday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 282890. There are 100 in ICU and 38 in the ventilator.