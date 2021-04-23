Pashupatinath Closed For Public From Today

Owing to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Kathmandu valley, members of general public have been barred from visiting the Pashupatinath Temple, effective Friday reports The Himalayan Times.

According to Milan Kumar Thapa, Treasurer of Pashupati Area Development Trust, regular worship, however, will continue to take place in the temple. Issuing a press note today, the Trust said the latest decision comes after the issuance of health protocol by the government in line with the Infectious Disease Control Act, 1964 for the containment of COVID-19.In the Pashupati Area, all activities except for the regular Pooja have been banned.

Trust has urged people to not breach the number set by the government for ritualistic events, including funeral procession.​​​​​​Attendants of a funeral have been asked to follow the safety protocol, PADT said.