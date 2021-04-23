Pashupatinath Closed For Public From Today

Pashupatinath Closed For Public From Today

April 23, 2021, 7:56 a.m.

Owing to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Kathmandu valley, members of general public have been barred from visiting the Pashupatinath Temple, effective Friday reports The Himalayan Times.

According to Milan Kumar Thapa, Treasurer of Pashupati Area Development Trust, regular worship, however, will continue to take place in the temple. Issuing a press note today, the Trust said the latest decision comes after the issuance of health protocol by the government in line with the Infectious Disease Control Act, 1964 for the containment of COVID-19.In the Pashupati Area, all activities except for the regular Pooja have been banned.

Trust has urged people to not breach the number set by the government for ritualistic events, including funeral procession.​​​​​​Attendants of a funeral have been asked to follow the safety protocol, PADT said.

Agencies

Banke Faces Shortages Of Hospital Beds As Covid-19 Cases Has Gone Out Of Control
Apr 23, 2021
Nepal Caps Number Of Climbers On Everest
Apr 23, 2021
Earth Day Summit: Biden Sets Tone With Stronger Climate Pledge
Apr 23, 2021
With Surge Of Coronavirus In India, Thousands Of Nepali Migrant Workers Returning From India
Apr 22, 2021
PM Oli And Nepal’s Talks Ended With Positive Notes
Apr 22, 2021

More on News

India Gifts 39 Ambulances And 6 School Buses To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 21 hours, 13 minutes ago
Japan Keeps Her Word: Reconstruction Of Patan Secondary School Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
Ram, Sita, Laxman And Hanuman’s Statue To Be Installed In Ayodhyadham By Agencies 5 days, 5 hours ago
Nepali Muslims Observing Ramadan By Agencies 1 week ago
KOICA And KAAN) Donated Medical Equipments To Support COVID 19 Response Program In Kavre By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrated In Kathmandu Universtiry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

NEPAL’S ECONOMY Growth At 2.7% By A Correspondent Apr 23, 2021
FNCCI Populist Agenda By A Correspondent Apr 23, 2021
Banke Faces Shortages Of Hospital Beds As Covid-19 Cases Has Gone Out Of Control By Agencies Apr 23, 2021
Nepal Caps Number Of Climbers On Everest By Agencies Apr 23, 2021
Earth Day Summit: Biden Sets Tone With Stronger Climate Pledge By Agencies Apr 23, 2021
China Willing To Help India In COVID-19 Fight By REUTERS Apr 23, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75