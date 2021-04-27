US, WHO Rush To Help India Tame COVID-19 Spike

US President Joe Biden has pledged emergency assistance to India, to help the country cope with a medical crisis caused by a surge in coronavirus patients.

Biden spoke by phone on Monday with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The same day, India reported a new high of more than 350,000 cases. The country's daily case count has topped 300,000 for the fifth consecutive day.

In the capital, New Delhi, hospitals are running out of ICU beds as well as urgently needed medical oxygen supplies.

The White House says Biden promised a range of emergency assistance, including oxygen-related supplies, vaccine materials and therapeutics.

The United States is expected to provide oxygen-generating systems that were used at its field hospitals, as well as ventilators. It may also send public hygiene experts to India.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the United States is committed to providing India with the assistance it needs, and that the two sides will continue to communicate at the highest level.

The World Health Organization is also rushing to deliver oxygen-related equipment to India and set up prefabricated mobile hospitals there. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has described the country's situation as "beyond heartbreaking."

