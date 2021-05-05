DAOs Extended Valley’s Prohibitory Order Till May 12

DAOs Extended Valley’s Prohibitory Order Till May 12

May 5, 2021, 8:36 a.m.

Extending the prohibitory order till May 12 and announcing measures for tightening, three District Administration Offices of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur announces that the grocery stores can be opened only till 9:00 am in the morning.

According to announcement, Banks and financial institutions can operate by deploying limited manpower. According to Chief District Officer of Kathmandu, the meeting of the three CDOs of the Valley had decided to extend the restrictions on public mobility.

DAO Kathmandu also said that the decision had been taken to provide vehicle pass only to those vehicles used for essential services.

Agencies

