Kathmandu Valley Logs 3607 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 3607new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

In 17,623 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests and 788 done in the past 24 hours, 3607 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Health Ministry.

Of 3607 cases, Kathmandu districts records 2775 cases in Kathmandu and 505 in Lalitpur and 327 in Bhaktapur.

With 9127 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Monday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 403794.