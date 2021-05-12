Prohibitory Order Imposed In Rasuwa For A Week

Prohibitory Order Imposed In Rasuwa For A Week

May 12, 2021, 9:04 a.m.

A prohibitory order has been imposed in Rasuwa district to prevent the further spread of coronavirus infection reports RSS.

Issuing a notice, the District Administration Office imposed the prohibitory order for a week beginning Monday midnight after corona virus cases surged in the district day by day.

RSS reports Chief District Officer, Ishwori Prasad Dhakal, urged one and all not to go out from the homes except for essential work while expecting support of all sectors to control Covid-19 infection

Groceries and vegetable shops would remain open from 6:00 am to 9:00 am while pharmacies would remain open round the clock.

The number of corona virus cases has reached 176 in the district, according to the District Health Office.

Agencies

